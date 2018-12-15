Harrogate Town v York City: Leesley aiming to silence Minstermen once more

Harrogate Town’s Joe Leesley said he is keen to silence York City’s fans once again ahead of Saturday’s FA Trophy first round clash between the North Yorkshire rivals.

The influential left-winger netted from the penalty spot to help Simon Weaver’s team to a 2-0 victory over the Minstermen at Wetherby Road last season in what was the first ever competitive meeting between the two clubs.

“There was quite a long build-up to that penalty and a lot of York fans said a lot of things to me before I took the kick,” Leesley said.

“Obviously it was nice to score against them and I did enjoy the goal and the celebration.

“It was a big game and it means a lot to the supporters so I was pleased to be able to make a contribution. That’s what you want to do in important matches.

“After that goal, I doubt I was on many of the York supporters’ Christmas card lists, but that’s football.

“Hopefully I can get another one when we meet again this weekend.”

Town won both of last season's clashes between the sides by a 2-0 scoreline and Leesley believes that they will start Saturday's fixture as firm favourites to make it three derby victories out of three.

“It’s going to be very different to when we played them here last season when I think they’ll have gone into the match as favourites,” he added.

“They’re a big club with some good players, but they’re not doing very well in the division below us so we have to be confident.

“It’s a derby and anything can happen, but I think we’re a better side now.

“This is a competition that we want to do well in, the incentive is the chance to play at Wembley, which would be incredible.”