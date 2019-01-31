Harrogate Town v Stockport County: We'll go out 'all guns blazing' - Simon Weaver

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver said his team will be going out “all guns blazing” in an attempt to secure their progress into the quarter-finals of the FA Trophy on Saturday.



The Wetherby Road outfit entertain Stockport County at the CNG Stadium (3pm kick-off) and find themselves just three wins away from an historic date at Wembley.

“This is a big competition and once you reach this stage it starts to have a bit of a special feel about it,” said Weaver, speaking ahead of Town’s last-16 showdown with the National League North title chasers.

“We are three games away from Wembley and we have a real opportunity to go on and make history by getting there.

“Saturday’s fixture is a massive one for us. We’ll be going out all guns blazing to get a result.

“We know that we’re in for a real test because Stockport are a huge club and they’ve won eight on the bounce coming into this one. It’s a challenge and an occasion that we’re really excited about.”

With the Hatters unbeaten since early December having won 12 of their last 13 matches and boasting a sizeable away following, Weaver is anticipating quite the spectacle.

“I think that this is one of the biggest ties of the round,” Weaver added.

“Stockport are absolutely flying and they’re backed by a massive fanbase.

“We know they’ll bring plenty of supporters and that there will be a great atmosphere in the ground.

“I’m expecting that they will have a real good go at us and with two very attack-minded teams going at it we should see a really exciting contest.”

With his team very much in the hunt for FA Trophy glory as well as harbouring ambitions of promotion to the Football League, Weaver believes that Town fans can expect an exciting climax to the 2018/19 season.

“Spring is in sight now and we’re still fighting on two fronts, which is a real positive,” he said.

“We are striving to try and keep the excitement levels high for the supporters and everybody connected with the club without putting too much pressure on the players.

“We managed to do that last season and we’re hoping to achieve the same again.

“We’ve been playing well in recent weeks and have enjoyed two excellent results against Dover and then Hartlepool. If we can keep this up then the momentum will continue to build.”

Without a National League fixture last Saturday due to the progress of scheduled opponents Barnet into the fourth round of the FA Cup, Weaver’s men played a behind-closed-doors friendly with Huddersfield Town under-23s this week.

A Town side featuring a number of trialists emerged victorious by a 2-1 scoreline.