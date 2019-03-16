Harrogate Town v Maidenhead United: 'We are coming into form at the right time' - Josh Falkingham

Josh Falkingham feels Harrogate Town are hitting their stride at precisely the right time.

The Wetherby Road outfit have taken 10 points from the last possible 12, conceding only once in the process and leaving themselves well-placed in the battle for a National League play-off spot.

And with real momentum behind them, club captain Falkingham expects Town to extend their fine run when Maidenhead United visit to the CNG Stadium this weekend.

"We're doing great, we are coming into form at the right time of the season," he said ahead of Saturday's showdown with the Magpies.

"Momentum is key at this time of year. This is the period where league titles are won and lost, and with so much to play for you can define your season.

"We've got good momentum and that's really important. We are playing well, the lads are buzzing and we can't wait for the Maidenhead game. It's one we go into confident."

Following a very positive first half of the campaign, Town's form tailed off just before Christmas and the club managed just three wins from 10 matches prior to them reverting back to a 4-4-2 formation when they visited Chesterfield last month.

Since then they have won three and drawn one, yet Falkingham feels that a number of factors have contributed to their recent success, not just the change in shape.

"We've gone back to basics. We've been focusing on getting the little things right, staying in games and making ourselves harder to beat," he added.

"We've not been conceding anywhere near as many goals in recent matches and obviously that makes things a lot easier. With the quality we have we're always going to score at the other end.

"Big Langers [Kelvin Langmead] coming back in has made a difference, but everyone has played their part.

"If you want to be successful, you sometimes have to look to mix things up. When the gaffer changed to the 4-3-3 formation, it was the right thing to do at the time.

"We've then gone back to 4-4-2, which was also the right thing to do at that particular time. We always knew that we would revert back to it, because it's how we've set up for almost the entirety of the time I've been here, and it's brought us a lot of success.

"Not many sides play a 4-4-2 anymore, it's almost gone out of fashion, but it suits us and you have to play to your strengths. Everyone knows their roles, we're more compact, and we're winning games of football."

Maidenhead visit the CNG Stadium 17th in the National League but in reasonable form, having won six and drawn two of their previous 12 league matches.

"We know what we'll be coming up against and we know it will be tough," Falkingham said.

"They've been in good form, however we're confident that if we play as well we have been doing recently then we will get three points."

The Magpies' last outing ended in a 3-0 reverse at Ebbsfleet United in midweek, though they have recorded notable victories over Town's promotion rivals Sutton United and Leyton Orient within the last month.

Saturday's fixture kicks-off at 3pm.