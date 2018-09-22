Harrogate Town v Leyton Orient: Howe calls for more of the same

In-form Harrogate Town defender Callum Howe has called for more of the same from his team-mates ahead of their top-of-the-table showdown with Leyton Orient.

Saturday’s National League clash sees the division’s only two unbeaten sides go head-to-head at the CNG Stadium.

And the big centre-half, who has no fewer than five Harrogate Advertiser Man of the Match Awards to his name in just 11 appearances this season, says Town don’t need to change a thing.

“We just need to keep doing what we’ve been doing so far,” Howe said.

“We’ve kept a few clean-sheets, we’re creating chances and scoring a lot of goals at the moment. We’re confident and we’ve got some momentum.

“The Leyton Orient game is massive. They are a big club and also unbeaten so it will be a real test, but we don’t need to change anything as we’ve done very well this season.”

Howe has contributed at both ends of the pitch for Town since signing from Port Vale in the summer.

He has already netted four goals this term and is hoping to add to that tally against Orient.

“Hopefully I’ll get a few more. Another goal on Saturday would be nice,” he said.

Town’s excellent start to life in the National League can be attributed to a togetherness in the camp, according to manager Simon Weaver.

“We aren’t carrying passengers. The players are in it together and their commitment to the cause is very encouraging,” he said.

“We’ve done remarkably well and the players have been magnificent.

“The step up is a big step up, but so far they have been brilliant. They can be so pleased by what they’ve done in the first 11 games.

“These lads are capable of achieving really good things and they’re enjoying being where they are.”