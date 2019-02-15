Harrogate Town v Ebbsfleet United: Simon Weaver's men aim to consolidate place in play-offs

Harrogate Town entertain Ebbsfleet United at the CNG Stadium on Saturday (3pm), aiming to consolidate their position in the National League play-off positions.

Back-to-back league victories have seen Simon Weaver’s team climb back up to seventh place and ahead of Gateshead, despite having played two games less than the Tynesiders.

The men from Wetherby Road could finish the day as high as sixth, should they manage to achieve a similar result to the 2-0 triumph they recorded at Ebbsfleet back in October.

Callum Howe's first-half header from a Joe Leesley corner was added to after the interval by Aaron Williams as Town claimed three points in torrential rain down in Kent.

That fixture, over four months ago, was the last time that the club managed a clean-sheet and, after 19 matches without one, it is fair to say that they are due a shut-out this weekend.

If they are to achieve one, they will have to keep Ebbsfleet's Danny Kedwell (12 goals) and Michael Cheek (nine goals) quiet.

Managed by experienced National League campaigner Garry Hill, the Fleet sit 10th in the table, their own play-off push having lost momentum in recent weeks.

Their home defeat to Town was followed by another reverse against Solihull Moors, but United then lost just once in 14 league outings -winning eight - until they suffered successive 1-0 defeats in their two most recent matches.

As a result, they now find themselves six points behind Harrogate in English football's fifth tier.

For live updates from Saturday's match, follow @HarrogateSport on Twitter.