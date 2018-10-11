Harrogate Town v Dover: Williams eyeing a hat-trick

Harrogate Town stiker Aaron Williams is aiming to make it three goals in as many games when struggling Dover Athletic visit the CNG Stadium this weekend.

Since being recalled to the side at Boreham Wood, the 24-year-old has netted in successive games, sealing Saturday’s 2-0 triumph at Ebbsfleet United with a clinical second-half finish.

“Touch wood, I can make it three in a row when Dover come here,” Williams said.

“With the quality we have in the side, the chances are always going to come, it’s just up to me to get in the right positions and finish them off.

“I’m confident in my own ability whenever I go out on the pitch, but I’m someone who, once I score one, tends to go on a bit of a run.

“That’s what happened last season at Brackley. I didn’t score for five or six matches, but then once I got going I did well. I’m hoping the same thing happens over the coming weeks.”

Currently second from bottom of the National League having won just one of their opening 15 fixtures, Dover sacked manager Chris Kinnear last week and have appointed ex-Eastleigh boss Andy Hessenthaler as his replacement.

“They’ve just brought a new manager in so their lads will be playing for shirts and we’ll be mindful of that, but I don’t think that anyone really wants to come here and face Harrogate Town at this moment in time,” Williams added.

“With the football we’ve been playing and the form we are in there is a lot of confidence running through the team currently and we are hungry for another three points this weekend.”

Hessenthaler has already visited Wetherby Road once this term, but will be hoping for a better experience than the one he had to endure when his former side Eastleigh were comprehensively beaten 4-0 in early September.

Kick-off at the CNG Stadium on Saturday is at 3pm.