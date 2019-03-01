Harrogate Town v Dagenham & Redbridge: Simon Weaver looking for consistency from his players

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver is looking for more consistency from his players as they bid to consolidate their place in the National League play-off positions.

The Wetherby Road outfit have won three of their last five matches, though victories over Hartlepool United and Dover Athletic were both followed up by defeats.

Town claimed a fine away success at Chesterfield last time out and Weaver wants his side to build on this result when Dagenham & Redbridge visit the CNG Stadium on Saturday (3pm).

“I think that we put down a marker at Chesterfield and I’d like to see us build on that,” he said.

“It’s up to us to show some consistency now. We’ve won three of the last four in the league, but if we can start putting back-to-back wins together then that will really help us climb the table.

“Obviously we’re aiming to finish in a play-off spot, however currently the top 10 positions are all up for grabs. There aren’t going to be any easy games between now and the end of the season but I want us to have a really good go.”

The Daggers’ own recent form is a fairly mixed bag, yet they head to North Yorkshire on the back of a fine 1-0 home triumph over Sutton United.

They’ve won three of their last 10 matches, losing five and drawing two.

“It’s going to be another tough game,” Weaver added.

“They’re managed by Peter Taylor and they’re a good side. We know all about their strengths.”

Dagenham triumphed 2-1 when the sides met in East London back in October.