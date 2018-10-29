Harrogate Town v Barrow: Weaver positive ahead of visit of Bluebirds

His Harrogate Town side may be without a win in four matches and have tasted defeat at struggling Dagenham & Redbridge on Saturday, but Simon Weaver says they will tackle Barrow in a positive frame of mind.

The men from Wetherby Road lost out 2-1 in East London last time out and will be looking to record a first victory since October 6 when the Bluebirds visit on Tuesday evening (7.45pm kick-off).

Although they left Dagenham empty-handed after conceding twice in quick succession just before the interval, Town dominated the second half of the game and can consider themselves unlucky not to have taken at least a point.

And Weaver insists that his players will carry the positives from their performance at the weekend into the Barrow clash.

"I thought we were superb, apart from five minutes of poor defending which has cost us in the end," the Town boss said of Saturday's display.

"We didn't get what we deserved. We went through the gears second half and created a lot of opportunities to score, but didn't take them.

"The players took responsibility of the ball in the second half and that's the way we want to play. Hopefully, if we continue in that same manner on Tuesday we'll get the result.

"We can take positives into the Barrow game, we are really looking forward to it. There's much more in the locker. We've been scratching at the surface in recent games but there's more to come from this group."

Town's previous National League outing at the CNG Stadium ended in a 2-2 draw against Dover Athletic on October 13.

They then played out an FA Cup stalemate with Wrexham before losing the replay 2-0 in North Wales.

Saturday's defeat to the Daggers leaves them fifth in the table, however a win on Tuesday could lift them as high as second place.

