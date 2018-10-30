Harrogate Town v Barrow: Lean run hasn't dented confidence - Muldoon

Jack Muldoon insists that a sequence of four games without a victory hasn't dented the confidence levels within Harrogate Town's squad.

The Wetherby Road outfit followed up draws against Dover Athletic and Wrexham with back-to-back defeats on the road, the most recent of which coming at Dagenham & Redbridge on Saturday.

Prior to that, Town had lost just once in 15 matches, a run of form that took them to the top of the National League standings, and Muldoon is backing them to make a return to winning ways when Barrow visit the CNG Stadium on Tuesday evening.

"There's no negativity, we need to be positive and just keep working hard at what we do," he said.

"I've got no doubt that we'll kick on after this [defeat to Dagenham].

"It's important that we bounce back against Barrow.

"If we play like we can, then we'll take it to them on Tuesday night."

Barrow currently sit 13th having triumphed in six of their opening 17 league fixtures, but have lost their last three on the spin.

They entertained Barnet on Saturday, going down by a 2-0 scoreline.

The sides have met 19 times previously, Town winning eight of those games and the Bluebirds claiming five successes.

The last occasion they came face-to-face was in an FA Trophy first round replay in December 2016, Barrow winning 4-2 after extra-time at Holker Street following a 3-3 draw in Harrogate.

