Harrogate Town v AFC Fylde: 'Just another game’ for old boy Jack Muldoon

There will be no room for sentiment when Jack Muldoon’s former employers AFC Fylde visit the CNG Stadium on Saturday afternoon (3pm kick-off).

The Harrogate Town forward made 44 National League appearances for the Coasters last term, scoring 10 goals prior to his switch to North Yorkshire.

“I enjoyed my time at Fylde and it was nice to see some mates when we played there earlier this season, but it’s just another game to me,” said Muldoon.

“All that matters is getting three more points on the board.

“It’s not a local derby, however Fylde and Harrogate aren’t too far apart in National League terms, so hopefully we’ll have a decent crowd, a good atmosphere and we can pick up a result.

“They’re a good side, but we’ve been really strong at home for the majority of this season, and we’re confident.”

Having suffered back-to-back league defeats for the first time this season and dropped from third place to sixth in the space of five days, Town head into this weekend's fixture desperate for a positive result.

Recent history is however against Simon Weaver's team, who will be looking to record a first victory over the Coasters in nine attempts.

They are winless in their last eight encounters with Fylde, a run that stretches as far back as February 2015 when the men from Wetherby Road triumphed 2-1 away from home.

The last clash between the two ended in a goalless draw in front of live television cameras at Mill Farm back in August.

Fylde (fifth) come in to the fixture one place above their hosts in the National League standings but have won just three of their last eight league matches.

Nevertheless, boss Weaver is expecting a thorough examination of his side’s defensive credentials.

The Lancastrians boast one of the division’s most lethal marksmen in Danny Rowe, scorer of 16 league goals already this season and 24 last term.

“We know all about Fylde’s goal-threat, particularly that of Danny Rowe, so we have to be able to deal with that,” the Town chief added.

“It’s going to be a difficult game, though we are anticipating a good footballing contest as both teams like to try and play.

“Results-wise, they’ve tended to have the upper hand when we’ve met in the past but we did really well at their place earlier this season.”

Left-back Liam Kitching is a doubt for Saturday's clash with a groin problem, though Weaver is hopeful that the Leeds United loanee will recover in time.

For live updates and post-match reaction, follow @HarrogateSport on Twitter.