Harrogate Town trio put pen to paper on new deals

Lloyd Kerry, Liam Agnew and Kelvin Langmead have all agreed to extend their stays at Harrogate Town.

The trio, who have made a combined 36 appearances this season and have been crucial to Simon Weaver's side's impressive start to life in The National League, penned new contracts on Friday.

Having been at Wetherby Road for more than four and a half years, Kerry is one of the club’s longest serving players and has seen first hand how Town have progressed in recent seasons.

He said: “We have made massive strides in the last few seasons since going full time and the club has gone from strength to strength.

“When I first signed there were probably four or five hundred fans here and now we are averaging 1,700, so on and off the field we are improving massively.

“Everyone has the same goal, we want to win football matches and want to be successful and its great to be a part of that.

“It’s a great club to be around, I get on well with the gaffer and all the management staff and we’ve got a great bunch of lads here so it was a no brainer to extend my contract.”

Boss Weaver added: “He has been very consistent for this club and we know what we are going to get with Lloyd, he is a very reliable character in the changing room and a very good performer for us.

“He consistently plays to a high standard and his work ethic in training keeps everyone on it, while displaying such a good level of professionalism that sets a good example to the rest.”

Alongside Kerry for a large part of the season in central midfield has been Agnew, who will be looking to add to his tally of 55 appearances after signing a new deal of his own.

Also extending his contract with the club is central defender Langmead, the former Northampton man having appeared in every one of Town’s fixtures this season since arriving in the summer.