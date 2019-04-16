Harrogate Town's new stands to be in use for Bank Holiday Monday clash with Gateshead

Harrogate Town fans will be able to enjoy two of the newly-erected stands at the CNG Stadium when Gateshead visit for what will be the club's final home fixture of 2018/19.

Standing terraces located at the 1919 Venue end of the ground and next to the Greene King IPA Family Stand will be open for Easter Monday's National League encounter.

The new stands have been built to comply with ground grading criteria required for the club to compete in both the Vanarama National League and English Football League.



The two new stands took four months to construct, with the help of a number of contractors including Evora Construction, Stadium Solutions, Bowman Riley and Struct Sure.



A spokesperson for the club said: "We would like to thank everyone who has worked on the new stands over the past months, as well as our supporters for their patience in waiting for the stands to be completed.



"The opening of the new stands represents another milestone reached off the pitch and we hope you join us at Monday's fixture with the new stands open for the first time."



The third new stand at Wetherby Road, located in between the 1919 Venue and Envirovent Stand, will not be open when Gateshead visit as it remains to be completed.