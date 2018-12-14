Harrogate Town players spread festive cheer in the community

Members of the Harrogate Town coaching staff and first team visited Harrogate Hospital and Horton Housing – STAY Harrogate (Supported Tenancies at Yorkshire) to spread some festive cheer in the build up to Christmas.

The annual visit was arranged by Harrogate Town’s Community Foundation Manager Iain Service, who attended alongside first team players Jack Emmett, Aaron Williams, James Belshaw and Toby Lees.

Toby Lees, James Belshaw, Aaron Williams and Jack Emmett (right to left) with members of staff at Horton Housing

Also in attendance was Manager Simon Weaver, Assistant Manager Paul Thirlwell, Goalkeeping Coach Phil Priestley and members of the media team.

Working on behalf of the Foundation, Community Foundation Manager Iain looks to create links in the local community and assist those in need.

He said: “We realise that not everyone is having a great time this Christmas. It can often be daunting, especially if time is spent away from home in unfamiliar surroundings.

“We wanted to give something back, reaching out to our fanbase to assist in donating presents and selection boxes for those less fortunate.

Paul Thirlwell, Toby Lees, James Belshaw, Jack Emmett and Simon Weaver with Toby, a young boy who loves football and was in the outpatients section

“Harrogate Hospital does such a great job and if we can put a smile on peoples faces during the hard times – it makes it all worthwhile.”

After visiting Harrogate Hospital, the team took time to visit Horton Housing – STAY Harrogate (Supported Tenancies at Yorkshire).

Based in Harrogate, Horton Housing focus on providing housing-related support for people aged 18 and above in the local area, who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

Iain continues: “We would like to thank all those who donated selection boxes and toys for this appeal.

“The selflessness and generosity of local people have been remarkable, in particular those who have fundraised and given up their charity donations for this cause."

