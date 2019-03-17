Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver hails James Belshaw's 'unbelievable save'

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver piled praise on goalkeeper James Belshaw following his wonder save against Maidenhead United.

The 28-year-old stopper sprung high to his right to push Ryan Upward's goal-bound header onto the underside of his cross-bar in the 64th minute of Saturday's National League clash at the CNG Stadium.

The United man's effort looked destined for the top corner of the Harrogate net, but Belshaw showcased superb reflexes and agility to somehow prevent the ball from crossing the line.

The moment proved to be a crucial one in the game, with Town going on to win by a 1-0 margin, and boss Weaver was left seriously impressed.

"You're at your most vulnerable after you've scored. They put in a good free-kick and their number 19 came over the top with a really good header. I thought it was in, but Belly, somehow he's pulled off an unbelievable save," he said.

"He was there, and he's been our number one for some time doing exceptional stuff, just like that.

"He was like a cat and it's a sign of a good player when you have nothing to do for an hour and then bang, he's there at his sharpest at that moment.

"It's a sign of a really classy player and a classy person, and that's James Belshaw. He's there when you need him.

"Hopefully it will prove to be a defining moment for us."