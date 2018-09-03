Harrogate Town 4 Eastleigh 0: Advertiser player ratings

Harrogate Town went second in the National League courtesy of Saturday's comprehensive home win over Eastleigh.

Here's an assessment of how Simon Weaver's players performed on the day.

James Belshaw 8/10. Two good saves from Mark Yeates and dealt with everything that came his way as competently as ever.

Warren Burrell 7. Solid at right-back and cruised through the game. Tidy and composed going forwards.

Callum Howe 7. Looking a really classy operator at the heart of Town's back four. Dominant aerially.

Kelvin Langmead 7. Timed his tackles to perfection once again.

Liam Kitching 7. Very good defensively but a number of careless passes during the first half.

George Thomson 7. Bright down the right and a delightful cross for Mark Beck's second of the afternoon.

Liam Agnew 8. Real endeavour and then great composure to create Town's opener. Ought to have scored one himself in the second period.

Lloyd Kerry 7. Got through plenty of work in the centre of the park.

Joe Leesley 7. Didn't really happen for him in the first 45, but came up with a beautifully-weighted assist for the third goal.

Dominic Knowles 7. Spearheads the attack well even when chances aren't coming his way.

Jack Muldoon 8. ADVERTISER MAN OF THE MATCH. Such a hard-worker for the cause and contributed two goals, the first of which came at an important time.

Substitutes: Mark Beck 8. (On for Muldoon, 64). Made a huge impression off the substitutes' bench. Two very different, but equally fine finishes.

Aaron Williams 6. (On for Knowles, 76).

Levi Sutton N/A. (On for Leesley, 90+2).