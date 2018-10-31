Harrogate Town 4 Barrow 2: Advertiser player ratings

Harrogate Town recorded a first victory in five games on Tuesday night, beating Barrow by a 4-2 scoreline.

Here's a look at how Simon Weaver's troops performed as they made a return to winning ways.

James Belshaw 7/10. Will be annoyed to have conceded twice for the third consecutive match, but overall his handling, positioning and distribution was good.

Ryan Fallowfield 7. Energetic and whole-hearted as always. Got forwards often to provide additional width down the right.

Callum Howe 7. Won lots of headers in another physically-imposing performance.

Warren Burrell 7. Switched across to centre-half where he always looks more comfortable. Made a superb, last-ditch, diving block to prevent a certain goal in the latter stages.

Liam Kitching 7. Almost opened the scoring in the very first minute. Will have impressed watching Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa with a tidy display.

George Thomson 7. Another game where he was decent without getting into the higher gears.

Josh Falkingham 8. A driving force. Passed it well, one stand-out, crunching tackle and a very assured finish for 3-1.

Jack Emmett 7. Bright, busy display in the centre of the field. Very few can live with him when in full flow.

Joe Leesley 8. ADVERTISER MAN OF THE MATCH. Two more assists from the left wing. Town's best performer for a number of weeks now.

Mark Beck 6. Really struggled during the opening 45. Much improved in the second and contributed a goal.

Jack Muldoon 7. A number of loose passes and touches first half, but conjured up a fine finish after the break and worked tirelessly for the cause.