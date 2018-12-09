Harrogate Town 4 Aldershot 1: Advertiser player ratings

Harrogate Town ran out comfortable victors over Aldershot on Saturday afternoon, despite falling a goal down early on.

Warren Burrell grabbed a hat-trick, but was he the star performer in his side's 4-1 National League triumph?

Here's an assessment of how Simon Weaver's men fared.

James Belshaw 8/10. Produced a vital save to deny Gerry McDonagh one-on-one when Town were 1-0 down. Chipped in with an assist as well.

Ryan Fallowfield 7. Got up and down the right to good effect. Made a really brave second-half block inside his own six-yard-box.

Callum Howe 8. So dominant in the air. Won everything that came near him.

Warren Burrell 9. ADVERTISER STAR MAN. The hat-trick hero took his chances like a centre-forward. Defended very well, too.

Liam Kitching 7. His return from injury meant that the Harrogate back-four looked far more balanced than it did at Solihull Moors last time out.

George Thomson 7. Had three efforts at goal before half-time as he did his best to drag Town back into the contest.

Josh Falkingham 7. Targeted for some rough stuff by Aldershot in the first period but kept getting on the ball, undeterred.

Jack Emmett 7. Tidy enough in the centre of the park. One superb slalom run saw him glide past a number of defenders late on.

Joe Leesley 8. Two direct assists and had a hand in the first goal as well. His quality from set-pieces was arguably the difference on the day.

Dominic Knowles 7. A first start since September, though it didn't show. Dropped off intelligently to try and link the play and held the ball up well.

Jack Muldoon 8. A typically busy display in the final third capped off by a beautiful strike in the closing minutes.

Substitutes: Aaron Williams 6. (On for Knowles, 73).

Lloyd Kerry 6. (On for Kitching, 73).

Michael Woods N/A. (On for Emmett, 90+1).