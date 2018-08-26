Harrogate Town 3 Solihull Moors 1: Confidence is growing with each success - Weaver

With his team flying high in the National League, Simon Weaver says Harrogate Town's players are growing in confidence with every victory.

Saturday's home win over Solihull Moors means that the Wetherby Road outfit currently occupy third place in English football's fifth tier.

They remain unbeaten in six matches since their promotion from National League North and have taken maximum points from each of their last three fixtures.

"The lads have grown in confidence through the game again and they've realised that they're a half decent unit and we can cause problems if we play the way we know we can," said Weaver, speaking after a 3-1 success at the CNG Stadium.

"I don't think it's a case of over-achieving or 'where has that performance come from?', it was a steady first half without being great, but second half we showed some real oomph.

"I think that this was our best win so far."

A team packed full of giants, the physically imposing Midlands outfit provided Town with a stern examination, but Weaver's men still managed to find a way to find a way to ensure that they came out on top.

"I thought we were good value for the three points, we had to earn the right against a strong, physical Solihull team, but we did just that," the Harrogate boss added.

"You've got to find a way and we did it our way. We tried to make the pitch big, so that their big lads found it harder to close us down and we could have a little bit more time on the ball.

"After the 30-minute-mark, we didn't become embroiled in just a physical encounter without playing, we got the ball down and got our key players on the ball in areas where we could hurt them.

"We go to Fylde on Monday full of confidence now."