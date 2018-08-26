Harrogate Town 3 Solihull Moors 1: Advertiser player ratings

Unbeaten Harrogate Town chalked up a third win on the spin when they overcame Solihull Moors in the National League on Saturday.

Here's an assessment of how Simon Weaver's players performed on their way to a 3-1 triumph at the CNG Stadium.

James Belshaw. 7/10. Almost pulled off what would have been an incredible save to keep out Adi Yussuf's strike. Assured as ever dealing with balls into his box.

Warren Burrell 8. Solid. Got up and down the right well. One superbly-timed tackle in the second period denied Jermaine Hylton a clear run on goal.

Callum Howe 8. ADVERTISER MAN OF THE MATCH. Won a lot of headers to say he was up against some sizeable opponents. Starting to look a class act at the heart of the defence and is so dangerous when he goes forward.

Kelvin Langmead 8. A real warrior-like display. Brave, powerful and commanding. Not too far behind Howe in the man-of-the-match stakes.

Liam Kitching 8. Seems to be growing into the left-back role. Like Howe, such a threat from set-pieces and bagged his second goal in three matches.

George Thomson 8. His brightest moment by a long way was his goal, which he took very well and this proved to be probably the most significant piece of play of the whole 90 minutes.

Jack Emmett 7. Neat and energetic in the centre of the park, however came off injured just before the hour-mark and could face around a month on the sidelines.

Josh Falkingham 7. A couple of uncharacteristic misplaced passes, but as tenacious as ever and drove his team forwards.

Joe Leesley 8. Perhaps not at his absolute best in open play, but had a hand in the first goal then directly assisted the second and third. Such an influential player.

Dominic Knowles 8. Led the line well again and won the header which led to Town opening the scoring.

Jack Muldoon 6. Never really got into the game. His quietest display in a Harrogate shirt.

Substitutes: Lloyd Kerry 6. (On for Emmett, 59). Did okay off the bench. One eye-catching long-range pass out to the right wing demonstrated just what he is capable of.

Mark Beck 6. (On for Muldoon, 68). A couple of excellent chances to score with his head, but couldn't take either. Only just back from a long injury lay-off, however.

Liam Agnew 6. (On for Knowles, 83).