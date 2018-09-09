Harrogate Town 3 Havant & Waterlooville 2: Advertiser player ratings

Saturday's victory over Havant & Waterlooville ensured that Harrogate Town continue to lead the way in the National League.

Here's an assessment of how Simon Weaver's table-toppers performed as they recorded a third consecutive win.

James Belshaw 7/10. Couldn't have done much about either of the visitors' goals. Tidy enough otherwise.

Warren Burrell 7. Was in a real battle with Havant's impressive left-winger Josh Huggins early on, but nullified that threat as the match progressed. Got forward well.

Callum Howe 8. ADVERTISER MAN OF THE MATCH. Excellent at both ends. Took his goal brilliantly, made a couple of crucial interventions and won plenty of headers.

Kelvin Langmead 7. His positioning was spot on for the most part and he helped Town get through a tough spell as the Hawks pressed for an equaliser in the closing stages.

Liam Kitching 7. A couple of uncomfortable moments against the lively Aaron Cosgrave during the first period, but looked more solid as the game went on.

George Thomson 6. Came inside plenty in the opening 45, meaning that it was often left to Warren Burrell to provide width down the right. His corner led to Town going 2-1 up.

Lloyd Kerry 8. A superb, tenacious display in the centre of the park. In contention for the man of match award until his error gifted the visitors their second goal.

Liam Agnew 7. Tidy on the ball, always available and kept the hosts ticking.

Joe Leesley 7. Beautiful cross for the opening goal. As ever, offered such a threat with deliveries from wide areas.

Dominic Knowles 8. In the right place at the right time to score his fifth of the season. A nice bit of play and great awareness to set up strike partner Jack Muldoon's goal.

Jack Muldoon 7. Covered so much ground, took the game to Havant and produced a decent finish for Town's third.

Substiutes: Mark Beck 6. (On for Knowles, 70).

Aaron Williams N/A. (On for Muldoon, 82).

Levi Sutton N/A. (On for Agnew, 84).