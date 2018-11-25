Harrogate Town 3 Braintree 1: Advertiser player ratings

Harrogate Town returned to National League action after a three-week break on Saturday, coming from behind to beat Braintree Town.

Here's an assessment of how Simon Weaver's players performed during their 3-1 victory at a chilly CNG Stadium.

James Belshaw 8/10. Two very important contributions. One at 1-0 and the other at 1-1. Both crucial to Town going on to win the game.

Ryan Fallowfield 6. Not his strongest showing. A couple of loose moments in possession during the first period. Better after the break.

Callum Howe 8. The pick of the home back-four. Dominant in the air and made a crucial last-ditch covering tackle inside his own box when Braintree got in on goal with the score at 2-1.

Warren Burrell 7. Steady throughout next to the impressive Howe.

Liam Kitching 6. Justin Amaluzor got past him all too easily to put Braintree ahead and that wasn't the only time that the visitors had some joy down their right flank.

George Thomson 7. Fairly quiet on the whole, but came to life when it mattered, producing an excellent, clinical finish to put the hosts 2-1 up.

Josh Falkingham 8. Always available, always trying to keep Town passing the ball and operating at a good tempo. Got through plenty of work off the ball, too.

Jack Emmett 7. Energetic in the centre of the park. The Iron's midfield struggled to cope with his dynamism at times.

Joe Leesley 7. Town's go-to man, he saw plenty of the ball, particularly in the first 45 as Weaver's men toiled, without being able to conjure up one of his trademark assists.

Mark Beck 8. ADVERTISER MAN OF THE MATCH. His best performance of the season. Did very well with his back to goal, providing a real focal point for the attack and had a hand in two of the three Town strikes.

Jack Muldoon 7. Full of running and endeavour, as ever, though not much was going right for him until he was played in on goal and kept a cool head to level matters with a fine finish just before half-time.

Substitutes: Michael Woods 7. (On for Muldoon, 76). Scored a stunning goal.

Lloyd Kerry N/A. (On for Leesley, 79)