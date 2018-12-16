Harrogate Town 2 York City 1: Advertiser player ratings

Harrogate Town came from behind to beat derby rivals York City 2-1 in the first round of the FA Trophy.

Here's an assessment of how Simon Weaver's players performed on their way to securing the local bragging rights on Saturday afternoon.

James Belshaw 6/10. Was involved in the mix-up which led to York opening the scoring, but made amends with a good save to deny Macaulay Langstaff at 2-1.

Ryan Fallowfield 7. Relatively untroubled defensively and got forward to provide extra width down the right.

Warren Burrell 7. Steady at the heart of the home back four. Went close to a fourth goal in two matches with an acrobatic overhead kick.

Kelvin Langmead 7. Did what needed to be done defensively for the most part. Not always graceful, though pretty effective, as usual.

Liam Kitching 7. Lively City right-winger Wes York kept him busy, but was in the right place to smash home what proved to be the game's decisive goal.

George Thomson 6. Skied a good early chance. End product wasn't quite there on this occasion.

Jack Emmett 6. Hasn't looked his best in recent weeks and wasn't really able to influence the game.

Josh Falkingham 7. Didn't completely boss the midfield as he so often does, though still kept the hosts ticking over nicely when in possession, particularly in the second period.

Joe Leesley 7. Caused young City right-back Nathan Dyer some real problems. A decent performance marred somewhat by a glaring miss just before half-time.

Dominic Knowles 8. ADVERTISER STAR MAN. Showed his class with a lovely bit of play to draw his side level. Town look a better team with him in it.

Jack Muldoon 7. Tested visiting keeper Adam Bartlett in the very first minute and did well to set Joe Leesley up for what should have been a routine finish at 1-1.

Substitutes: Lloyd Kerry 6. (On for Muldoon, 59).

Michael Woods 6. (On for Emmett, 68).

Aaron Williams N/A. (On for Knowles, 80).