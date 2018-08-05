Harrogate Town 2 Sutton United 2: Player ratings

How the Town players performed during Saturday’s National League curtain-raiser at home to Sutton United.

James Belshaw 6. Had no chance with either goal but always quick off his line and dealt with balls into his box well enough.

Town stopper James Belshaw was left exposed for Sutton's opener.

Ryan Fallowfield 7. Got forward from right-back to good effect, particularly in the first half. Forced off with what looked like a hamstring problem half an hour from the end.

Callum Howe 7. A steady competitive debut for his new club. Had his work cut out up against Sutton’s heavyweight centre forward Ross Lafayette.

Warren Burrell 7. Composed as ever but, like his central defensive partner Howe, was given a hard time by the powerful Lafayette. Seamlessly made the switch to right-back following Fallowfield’s departure.

Liam Kitching 6. Sutton’s tricky right-winger Tom Bolarinwa proved a real handful with his power and pace, and the young Leeds United loanee acquitted himself well, in the main. His foul on Bolarinwa did lead to the visitors’ opening goal, however.

Right-back Ryan Fallowfield left the field injured in the 61st minute.

George Thomson 8. A very positive display and probably Town’s most creative influence. Had a hand in both goals.

Jack Emmett 7. Danced past Sutton players with such ease at times in the first half but not as influential in the second.

Josh Falkingham 8. HARROGATE ADVERTISER STAR MAN. Pulled the strings. Always available, always wanted the ball and rarely wasted a pass. Won his tackles too.

Jack Muldoon 7. Looks very assured at this level. A threat throughout and was in the right place at the right time to net the hosts’ equaliser.

Skipper Josh Falkingham was the Harrogate Advertiser man of the match.

Dominic Knowles 6. Unlucky not to net a first-half header but didn’t influence the game as much as he would‘ve liked thereafter. Had a great chance to make it 3-1 with a free header shortly before Sutton’s leveller, but couldn’t convert.

Aaron Williams 7. Won more than his fair share of aerial duals against two big, physical central defenders. Put himself about and worked hard.

Substitutes: Kelvin Langmead 7. (On for Fallowfield, 61 minutes). Slotted into the Town back-line smoothly after replacing Fallowfield. Took his goal very nicely and looked as if he was going to prove an unlikely match-winner.

Joe Leesley 6. (On for Muldoon, 74 minutes). Not really enough time to make an impression but whipped in a couple of trademark inviting deliveries.