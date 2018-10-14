Harrogate Town 2 Dover 2: Advertiser player ratings

National League high-flyers Harrogate Town were held to a 2-2 draw at home to Dover Athletic on Saturday.

Here's an assessment of how Simon Weaver's players performed at the CNG Stadium.

James Belshaw 7/10. A good save from Inih Effiong early on and sound handling throughout. Won't have been too pleased with the defending that left him with little chance of stopping either of Dover's goals.

Warren Burrell 6. Some positive moments going forwards in the first period, but struggled with the speed of Athletic's left-winger Anthony Jeffrey. Out-paced for the visitors' equaliser.

Callum Howe 7. An assist for the opening goal and bravely played on when clearly injured in the second half.

Kelvin Langmead 8. ADVERTISER MAN OF THE MATCH. Town's best player even before his late equaliser. Superb in the air.

Liam Kitching 7. Solid enough at left-back. Dover had less joy down his side of the pitch than they did on the opposite flank. Also a nuisance from set-plays.

George Thomson 6. Some bright moments but wasn't able to make a telling contribution in the final third.

Jack Emmett 8. A number of really positive bits of play with the ball at his feet. Ran rings round opposition players at times.

Josh Falkingham 7. Tidy enough, however he wasn't able to dictate matters from the centre of the park like he so often does.

Joe Leesley 7. Deliveries from wide areas and set-pieces caused Dover plenty of problems. Still searching for that elusive first goal of the season.

Aaron Williams 7. In the right place to open the scoring and probably should have had a penalty, too. A useful presence up top who always puts in a shift.

Jack Muldoon 6. Never really got into the game and was withdrawn on the hour-mark.

Substitutes: Mark Beck 6. (on for Muldoon, 61). Offered very little.

Jordan Thewlis 7. (On for Williams, 67). Did exactly what boss Weaver will have wanted off the bench and made an impact. Unsettled the visitors with his pace and movement.