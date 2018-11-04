Harrogate Town 1 Chesterfield 1: Advertiser player ratings

Harrogate Town lost ground at the top of the National League when they drew 1-1 with Chesterfield on Saturday afternoon.

Simon Weaver's men remain fourth despite the result against a Spireites side who have not won in the league since early August, however they now find themselves four points behind leaders Wrexham.

Here's an assessment of how the Town players performed as they snatched a last-gasp draw at the CNG Stadium.

James Belshaw 7/10. A spectator for long periods, kept his concentration and dealt expertly with a number of balls into his box.

Ryan Fallowfield 7. Always has the energy to create an extra man in attack by overlapping down the right. Solid defensively, too.

Callum Howe 7. Steady. Won his headers and coped well enough with the presence of the giant Tom Denton when he appeared from the Chesterfield bench.

Warren Burrell 7. Tidy in the centre of defence.

Liam Kitching 7. Like the rest of his colleagues in the back-four, was relatively untroubled defensively. Twice came close when he went forward for set-pieces.

George Thomson 6. Produced a couple of decent crosses from the right-hand side. Replaced in the latter stages.

Josh Falkingham 7. ADVERTISER MAN OF THE MATCH. Does the ugly things well when he has to. Got in amongst the Chesterfield players and probably fortunate to escape a yellow card on more than one occasion. Some nice passes.

Jack Emmett 6. Possibly his quietest game of the season. Covered plenty of ground, though wasn't able to make much of an impression in an attacking sense.

Joe Leesley 7. Not quite as influential as he has been in recent weeks. Still provided some decent ammunition from the left flank, however.

Mark Beck 6. Won some important headers in his own penalty area but didn't too enough at the other end of the pitch.

Jack Muldoon 6. Looked bright early on and is always a willing runner in forward areas. Somewhat unfortunate to be the one sacrificed when Aaron Williams was introduced.

Substitutes: Aaron Williams 7. (On for Muldoon, 58). His poacher's instincts led to him grabbing the all-important goal that earned his team a point.

Lloyd Kerry 7. (On for Thomson 79). Made a really positive contribution during his short time on the pitch. Helped Town move the ball around better than they had been doing.