Harrogate Town 0 Wrexham 0: High-flyers play out a stalemate

Harrogate Town played out a goalless draw with fellow National League high-flyers Wrexham on Tuesday evening.

Simon Weaver's team were indebted to goalkeeper James Belshaw for a number of important saves at the CNG Stadium, but ultimately managed to keep a clean-sheet and earn themselves a more-than-useful point against strong opposition.

Town were fast out of the blocks and had all of the play in the opening five minutes, only to almost gift their visitors an early lead.

Warren Burrell attempted to help a long Wrexham ball out of defence through to Belshaw, but didn't get enough on his attempted back-pass.

His error presented Mike Fondop-Talom with a clear run on goal, however Belshaw advanced from his line to impressively smother the strike.

Weaver's men managed to force a couple of scrambles in the away box, but the Dragons grew into the game as the half progressed.

Their sharp pressing meant that Harrogate's front two of Dominic Knowles and Jack Muldoon were feeding on scraps, and the hosts, for once, struggled to create anything resembling a clear-cut chance.

The closest either side came to a goal during the first 45 was when space opened up for Luke Summerfield on the edge of the Town area and his curling effort was deflected narrowly over the bar.

The men in yellow in black again enjoyed a bright beginning once play resumed after the interval, Liam Kitching nodding goalwards and forcing Jake Lawlor to hook clear from almost under his own cross-bar.

As was the case in the opening period, it was then the visitors who began to look the more likely.

Just after the hour-mark, Paul Rutherford raced down the right flank and delivered an inviting low cross that Fondop-Talom just failed convert sliding in at the back post.

Moments later, Belshaw was at full-stretch to push away Summerfield's 20-yard free-kick.

He produced an even better stop with 74 minutes on the clock, standing tall and blocking brilliantly from Fondop-Talom when the Wrexham top-scorer was played clean through by substitute Luke Young.

The final quarter of an hour saw both teams pressing for a winner, but neither were able to find one and the contest ended in stalemate.