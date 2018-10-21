Harrogate Town 0 Wrexham 0: Advertiser player ratings

Harrogate Town face a replay in Wales on Tuesday night following Saturday's FA Cup draw at home to Wrexham.

Here's an assessment of how Simon Weaver's men performed during their fourth qualifying round clash.

Ryan Fallowfield made his return to action following an injury lay-off.

James Belshaw 7/10. Had little to do, but made a couple of routine saves and his handling was, as ever, very tidy.

Ryan Fallowfield 7. Slotted in nicely on his first appearance since picking up an injury on the opening day of the season. A bundle of energy down the right flank.

Warren Burrell 7. Looked more at ease following a switch back to centre-half. A composed defensive display.

Kelvin Langmead 8. Rock solid. Such a consistent performer who does the basics exceptionally well.

Liam Kitching wins a header in the Wrexham box.

Liam Kitching 7. Like the rest of the Town back four, barely put a foot wrong as Wrexham struggled to break down their hosts.

George Thomson 6. Couldn't convert a good early chance to open the scoring from close range.

Josh Falkingham 7. Outnumbered at times in the engine room. As ferocious and tenacious as ever and made one extremely brave block inside his own box.

Jack Emmett 7. Looked really sharp during the opening 45 and helped Town get on top of the game. Always a feeling that something will happen when he starts to run at opponents.

Jordan Thewlis looked bright on his first start of the campaign.

Joe Leesley 8. ADVERTISER MAN OF THE MATCH. Created the hosts' four clearest chances with superb deliveries into the box and was unlucky not to score himself when his clever header came back off the woodwork.

Aaron Williams 7. A useful presence up top but wasn't able to make it four goals in as many games after notching in each of the last three.

Jordan Thewlis 7. Bright on his first start of the campaign. Carries a threat when he's on the pitch.

Substitutes: Mark Beck 5. (On for Williams, 67). Spurned a glorious chance to win the game in stoppage-time.

Substitute Mark Beck should have won the game for Town at the death.

Jack Muldoon 6. (On for Thewlis, 67). Tried to make something happen by taking on defenders.

Liam Agnew N/A. (On for Thomson, 76).