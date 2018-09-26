Harrogate Town 0 Wrexham 0: Advertiser player ratings

Harrogate Town recovered from Saturday's defeat to Leyton Orient to earn themselves a point against Wrexham at the CNG Stadium.

Here's an assessment of how Simon Weaver's players fared during Tuesday night's goalless draw.

James Belshaw 8/10. ADVERTISER MAN OF THE MATCH. Three very good saves. His excellence earned his side a point.

Warren Burrell 6. Steady enough performance, but his under-hit back-pass in the first half could easily have proved costly.

Callum Howe 7. An athletic and powerful force at both ends of the pitch. Arguably Town’s biggest threat in the Wrexham box during the first half.

Kelvin Langmead 7. Solid as ever at the heart of the back four. Good positionally and did the basics well.

Liam Kitching 7. A very tidy display from a player who seems to be growing into his role at left-back with every game.

George Thomson 6. Struggled to make an impact on the game down the right. But was not alone in having a quiet evening.

Lloyd Kerry 7. Outnumbered in the midfield engine room and worked hard to compensate for the visitors' extra man. A couple too many needless fouls.

Josh Falkingham 7. Covered so much ground off the ball and did his best to get Town playing, but was on the back foot for much of the evening.

Joe Leesley 7. Sent a number of balls into dangerous areas, however Wrexham defended their six-yard box superbly.

Dominic Knowles 6. Starved of service for the most part and wasn’t able to make anything happen in the final third.

Jack Muldoon 6. Industrious as ever, but, like strike partner Knowles, had to feed on scraps.

