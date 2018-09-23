Harrogate Town 0 Leyton Orient 3: Weaver's disappointment at 'under-par' display

Harrogate Town were knocked off the top of the National League after suffering a first defeat in 12 games.

Simon Weaver's team failed to take their chances, while visiting Leyton Orient showed more of a clinical edge on their way to a 3-0 success at the CNG Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

And, in what was a showdown between the division's only two unbeaten sides, it was his players' performance rather than the full-time score that left the Town boss unhappy.

"We were under-par," Weaver reflected.

"The manner of defeat disappoints us because we've lost out in too many areas and under-performed. We haven't done ourselves justice defensively as a group.

"We expect not to underachieve like we did today, so it's one where we have to dust ourselves down and learn the harsh lessons, but we go again. We're two points from the top of the league."

The O's seized a 23rd-minute lead when Charlie Lee sent Macaulay Bonne through on goal and the Zimbabwe international curled past James Belshaw.

Callum Howe came close to drawing Town level, but the visitors doubled their advantage nine minutes before the break, Jobi McAnuff left with a tap-in after Belshaw failed to hold Josh Koroma's strike.

Liam Kitching then saw a header cleared from the line, Kelvin Langmead was denied by a fine Dean Brill stop and George Thomson shot wide as Weaver's men pressed for a way back into the game.

Howe went closer still, nodding just the wrong side of the post after Brill got caught under Thomson's cross, but it was to be Orient who grabbed the all-important next goal.

With 69 minutes on the clock, Koroma pulled back for McAnuff to pick out the top corner and the contest was over, the Londoners leapfrogging their hosts into pole position.