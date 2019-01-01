Halifax v Harrogate Town: 'We must stick together' - Lloyd Kerry

Lloyd Kerry says that Harrogate Town's players must "stick together" if they are to end their poor run of recent form when they visit Halifax on New Year's Day.

The Wetherby Road outfit have lost each of their last three National League games, one of which was to the Shaymen just last week.

"It's a massive game and it will be very tough, but it’s one we’re looking forward to," midfielder Kerry said.

"We want to stop the rot, if you like, and get three points on the board. We need to stick together, graft for each other and stick to our strengths.

"Boxing Day was a massive disappointment but that’s gone now and we have a chance to put that right.

"If we put in a performance for 90 minutes we'll have a good chance of getting something from the game."

Although Town are currently in the middle of their leanest spell for some time, Kerry insists that there is no negativity inside the dressing room and that the overall picture is a healthy one.

"Obviously the boys have been disappointed with recent results but we’ve got a great group and we’re determined to get back to winning ways," he added.

"We have to stay positive. We've had a great 2018 and although the last three results have been disappointing, the club's in a great place."

Kerry and his team-mates head to West Yorkshire for their first fixture of 2019 having suffered consecutive 2-1 losses at the hands of Eastleigh, Halifax and, most recently, AFC Fylde.

Town led at half-time when they tackled the Shaymen in the opening instalment of their festive double-header and looked good value for their 1-0 advantage, but failed to perform after the break.

That impressive 45 minutes was followed by a disappointing second period and Jamie Fullarton's men managed to turn the game on its head as Dayle Southwell bagged an excellent late winner.

Halifax then followed up their Boxing Day success over Town with a 1-1 draw on the road at Gateshead, while Town were undone by a stoppage-time penalty at home to AFC Fylde.

Kick-off on New Year's Day (Tuesday) is at 3pm.