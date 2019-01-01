Halifax 1 Harrogate Town 1: Thomson strike not enough as Shaymen snatch late point

Harrogate Town were denied a much-needed National League victory in agonising fashion, conceding a 91st-minute equaliser at Halifax on New Year's Day.

George Thomson's early strike looked as if it would be enough to secure the Wetherby Road outfit a first win in four games, however Jonathan Edwards' deflected, stoppage-time strike earned the Shaymen a share of the spoils.

Town could have been ahead inside 10 seconds as re-called striker Mark Beck chased down an attempted clearance almost straight from kick-off, running through on goal and forcing home custodian Sam Johnson to save with his feet.

They did not have to wait too much longer to get their noses in front, however.

Thomson lofted a ball into the box from close to the right touchline with six minutes on the clock and it sailed over Johnson and into the far corner of the Halifax net.

The same player almost had a second of the afternoon soon afterwards as he flicked Jack Emmett's cross goalwards, though this time Johnson was equal to it.

The hosts' first real opening came in the 18th minute and saw Matty Kosylo force Town stopper James Belshaw to make an important block.

At the other end, Joe Leesley curled a strike narrowly wide before Lloyd Kerry took aim, only for his effort to cannon into a defender.

There were no more goals before half-time, but Halifax pushed hard for a way back into the game after the resumption.

Tomlinson shot into the side-netting before Dayle Southwell was thwarted by an excellent Ryan Fallowfield challenge at the far post.

Neil Maher then bent a shot just past Belshaw's upright, however with the game past the 90-minute mark it seemed as though Town had done enough.

Yet, just had they had done in the home fixture with Halifax on Boxing Day and during Saturday's clash with AFC Fylde, Simon Weaver's men conceded late on.

There was more than a hint of good fortune about Edwards' goal, his strike taking a number of deflections on its way past Belshaw and into the net.

The result means that Town stay sixth in the National League standings.