Halifax 1 Harrogate Town 1: Advertiser player ratings

Harrogate Town were denied a first National League success in four matches when they conceded late on at Halifax on New Year's Day.

Here's an assessment of how Simon Weaver's players performed at The Shay.

James Belshaw 6. Didn’t have too much to do, but solid when called upon and unable to do anything about the late goal.

Ryan Fallowfield 7. A key part of Town’s energetic pressing in the first half and made some well-timed tackles in the second.

Callum Howe 6. Looked comfortable for large periods of the game, keeping Dayle Southwell quiet until he was eventually replaced.

Kelvin Langmead 6. Looked assured alongside Howe and very unfortunate not to keep a clean sheet along with his team-mates.

Warren Burrell 7. Adapted very well to the left-back slot, producing a typically classy display, though often had to cut in onto his right foot as a result.

Lloyd Kerry 9. ADVERTISER MAN OF THE MATCH. Another all-action display. Offered everything you would expect from a central midfielder, pressing high and winning the ball back on numerous occasions.

Josh Falkingham 8. An excellent display in the middle of the park, constantly getting on the ball and dictating the tempo.

Jack Emmett 7. Flourished in midfield alongside Falkingham and Kerry, getting on the ball and forcing Halifax into fouls. Didn't neglect his defensive duties either.

George Thomson 7. Lively on the right of Town's front three, popping up in a number of positions. Looked to have scored the winner until the Shaymen's late leveller.

Joe Leesley 6. Worked very hard up and down the left hand side, going close to scoring on a few occasions.

Mark Beck 7. Led the line fantastically on his own and held the ball up well. Tired late in the second half but did his fair share of defensive work.

Substitutes: Jack Muldoon N/A. (On for Leesley, 84).