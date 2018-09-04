Gateshead v Harrogate Town: Weaver aiming to extend unbeaten start

Harrogate Town visit Gateshead on Tuesday, second in the National League and knowing that a win could well take them top of the pile.

Simon Weaver's unbeaten side will head into the game full of confidence following their comprehensive 4-0 success over Eastleigh last time out.

Yet, they face another team to have started the season strongly, the Tynesiders currently eighth in the table and just two points behind Town having claimed four wins and two draws from their opening eight matches.

"We've got to go there and make sure we have a really good go, see if we can get at least another point and look to build on a solid start," boss Weaver said.

"Their manager is a good manager and gets the best out of the players. They started very well indeed the first few games and they've come away with a good victory on Saturday.

"They'll have a good feeling about their squad at the minute, it should be a good game."

Last season: 17th (out of 24) in the National League with 12 wins in 46 games.

Previous meeting: The two sides came face to face in a pre-season friendly at the CNG Stadium in July 2017.

Town ran out 3-0 winners that day thanks to Jordan Thewlis' first-half double and a George Thomson effort.

The last competitive clash between the two was nine years ago in an FA Trophy second round replay.

Following a 1-1 draw away from home, Town lost out 2-0 at Wetherby Road.

Last time out: After four games without a win, the Heed overcame Maidstone United by a 1-0 scoreline courtesy of Scott Boden's late penalty.

In the dug-out: Steve Watson took over the managerial hot-seat at Gateshead in October 2017.

He is best known for his spell as a player for Newcastle United during the Kevin Keegan era. He also went on to represent Aston Villa, Everton and Sheffield Wednesday.

Looking ahead to the visit of Town, Watson told Gateshead's club website: "Harrogate are doing great. Their tails will be up, our tails will be up and it should be a good game of football.

"We are two teams who like to play so it should be a good, entertaining game."

One to watch: Middlesbrough loanee Luke Armstrong has five goals to his name already this term and will likely provide the biggest threat to a Town back-line that has conceded just once in five outings.

