Gateshead 2 Harrogate Town 3: Advertiser player ratings

Tuesday evening's 3-2 success at Gateshead sent Harrogate Town top of the National League.

Here's an assessment of how Simon Weaver's players performed on the night.

James Belshaw 7/10. Had no chance with either goal but didn’t really put a foot wrong aside from a couple of sliced clearances.

Warren Burrell 7. Did his job defensively and then played a key role in the winning goal as his late shot teed up Aaron Williams.

Callum Howe 7. Some big headers and important interventions. Didn’t look as comfortable as he has done in recent weeks.

Kelvin Langmead 8. When Gateshead piled the pressure on in the latter stages of the second half he stood tall.

Liam Kitching 7. A steady display. Had to deal with wave after wave of attack down his side of the pitch during a spell of home pressure in the second 45.

George Thomson 6. Earned his side a penalty but faded somewhat and was replaced early in the second period.

Lloyd Kerry 8. Industrious. It was his determination that led to Town’s equaliser and hauled them back into the game.

Liam Agnew 7. Lost the ball in the build up to the hosts’ second goal, but was neat and energetic in the middle of the park.

Joe Leesley 7. Some dangerous early corners weren’t finished off but wasn’t able to influence the game as much as he would've liked.

Dominic Knowles 7. Kept his nerve from the penalty spot and was a thorn in the side of the Tynesiders’ back four all evening.

Jack Muldoon 8. ADVERTISER MAN OF THE MATCH. Gave the Gateshead defence such a hard time and took his goal expertly.

Substitutes: Mark Beck 6. (On for Thomson, 57).

Levi Sutton N/A. (On for Agnew, 83).

Aaron Williams N/A. (On for Knowles, 83).