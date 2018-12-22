Eastleigh 2 Harrogate Town 1: Weaver's men fail to capitalise on flying start

Harrogate Town failed to capitalise on a superb start at Eastleigh, losing out by a 2-1 scoreline.

Joe Leesley fired Simon Weaver's men ahead within 120 seconds of kick-off, though their hosts were level before half-time and then snatched the points courtesy of an 82nd-minute goal by substitute Cav Miley.

Leesley's opener arrived when he got on the end of James Belshaw's long punt over the top and lashed in a powerful strike.

The next big chance of the afternoon saw the Spitfires restore parity, Ben Williamson sweeping home Josh Hare's low cross in the 27th minute.

Jack Emmett had the chance to restore the Town lead soon afterwards, but could only direct a Ryan Fallowfield ball into the box wide of the mark.

At the other end, Joey Jones teed up Paul McCallum, though he fired over and the sides went into half-time all-square.

Emmett saw an effort held by Eastleigh keeper Max Stryjek moments after the resumption, however there was little in the way of goalmouth action after that.

Leesley did almost add a second, only to see his 79th-minute corner kick hit the top of the cross-bar.

The hosts moved ahead three minutes later following a raid down the centre of the pitch that ended with Mark Yeates playing in Miley, who curled a low shot past Belshaw.

Town did manage to apply some late pressure and George Thomson saw a goal-bound strike blocked on the line by an Eastleigh man, but that was as close as they came.

The match ended with Jack McKnight forcing Belshaw into a good stop with his feet, however the Spitfires had already done enough.

Defeat sees Weaver's team drop one place to fourth in the National League standings.