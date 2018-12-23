Eastleigh 2 Harrogate Town 1: Advertiser player ratings

Harrogate Town's final National League outing before Christmas ended in a 2-1 defeat away at Eastleigh.

Here's a look at how Simon Weaver's men performed on what ultimately proved to be a disappointing afternoon on the south coast.

James Belshaw 6/10. Couldn’t do anything to prevent the two goals, but dealt with everything else that came his way having overcome illness to start.

Ryan Fallowfield 7. ADVERTISER STAR MAN. Another committed performance, particularly impressive when defending one-on-one. Created a good chance for Jack Emmett late in the first half.

Callum Howe 6. Did a good job of shackling home frontman Paul McCallum, but will be disappointed to have shipped two goals.

Warren Burrell 6. Launched attacks from the back and kept Eastleigh’s attack fairly quiet alongside Howe.

Liam Kitching 6. Gave his opposite number too much space for the equaliser and was exposed on a couple of occasions. A tough afternoon for the young defender.

Josh Falkingham 6. Snapped into challenges and barked orders from the middle of the park, but wasteful with his shooting and picked up a booking for dissent.

Jack Emmett 6. Missed a good chance to re-claim the lead before half-time and didn’t cause Eastleigh too many problems in general.

Lloyd Kerry 7. Got on the ball a lot in midfield and helped Town look dangerous in possession before being making way for fresher legs.

George Thomson 6. Deployed in a front three that seemed to suit him more than out right in a midfield four. Almost levelled late on with a low drive blocked close to the goal-line.

Joe Leesley 7. Opened the scoring with a fantastic strike, but couldn’t create as much as he would have liked against a well-drilled Spitfires defence.

Dominic Knowles 7. Played a big part in Town’s opening goal and battled all afternoon with big Eastleigh centre-back Reda Johnson.

Substitutes: Michael Woods 6. (On for Kerry, 69).

Aaron Williams N/A. (On for Knowles, 73).

Mark Beck N/A. (On for Emmett, 83).