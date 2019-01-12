Dover Athletic 1 Harrogate Town 2: Jack Muldoon's double seals Trophy progress

Jack Muldoon bagged a brace as Harrogate Town came from a goal down to sink Dover Athletic.

Saturday's 2-1 success on the South coast ended a five-match winless run and sealed Simon Weaver's team's progress into the third round of the FA Trophy.

Mark Beck spurned a great early chance to fire the visitors ahead when his fifth-minute penalty was kept out by Athletic stopper Mitch Walker.

Inih Offiong, scorer of two goals when the sides met in Harrogate earlier in the season, then made Town pay for that miss by handing the Whites the lead.

Thirteen minutes were on the clock when the big striker controlled Anthony Jeffrey's cross on his chest and volleyed past James Belshaw.

The Dover lead was short-lived, however.

Just moments after the deadlock had been broken, Callum Howe got on the end of George Thomson's free-kick and diverted the ball into the path of Muldoon, who swept home his 11th goal of the season.

Both teams has opportunities to grab a second, Moussa Diarra heading over and Effiong firing straight at Belshaw at one end, while Beck and Lloyd Kerry failed to convert good chances at the other.

The game's decisive moment then arrived shortly after the hour-mark when Muldoon displayed his predatory instincts once again.

Town's top-scorer got in front of his marker to convert Thomson's dangerous ball into the box at the near post.

Liam Kitching twice went close to adding a third, either side of Thomson seeing a curler saved by Walker, though the men from Wetherby Road had already done enough.