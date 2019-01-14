Dover Athletic 1 Harrogate Town 2: Advertiser player ratings

A brace from Jack Muldoon steered Harrogate Town to a 2-1 FA Trophy success at Dover Athletic on Saturday.

It was the clinical finishing of the two-goal left-winger that proved the difference on the day, but who else shone for the Wetherby Road outfit as they progressed into the competition's third round?

James Belshaw 7/10. Not an overly busy afternoon for Town's number one, but made a few smart saves along the way.

Ryan Fallowfield 8. Produced an excellent performance directly up against Dover’s biggest threat in Anthony Jeffrey. Came out on top in almost every one-on-one with the lively Whites winger.

Callum Howe 7. Had to contend with Inih Effiong, a striker who had caused problems last time the sides met, but didn’t look as troubled on this occasion, while his presence in the Dover area led to Town’s first goal.

Liam Kitching 7. Looked a great deal more comfortable in his preferred position of centre-back and, alongside Howe, barely afforded the home attackers a sniff of goal.

Warren Burrell 7. His recent performances in the left-back role have persuaded boss Simon Weaver to keep him there and switch Kitching to centre-half. Another composed display.

Lloyd Kerry 7. Carried on his good recent form with another impressive showing, though will feel he could have done better with a chance late in the first period.

Josh Falkingham 7. Typically assured in the centre of the park, ensuring the visitors stayed on top in the game with an all-action performance.

Jack Emmett 8. Caused the hosts all sorts of problems with his direct running in an energetic display.

George Thomson 8. Supported Mark Beck well from the right-hand-side of a front three and worked hard all afternoon, providing the assist for Jack Muldoon’s winner.

Mark Beck 8. Led the line very well, winning almost every aerial challenge and bringing others into play as well as helping out in his own box. Did however miss an early penalty.

Jack Muldoon 9. ADVERTISER MAN OF THE MATCH. Two quality finishes proved the difference between the sides. He linked up very well with Beck, timing a number of runs in behind the Dover defence to perfection.