Disappointment for Harrogate Town boss Weaver as Maidenhead United clash is postponed

Harrogate Town's scheduled National League trip to Maidenhead United on Saturday has been postponed.

The Magpies have had players called up for international duty, meaning that the fixture will have to be re-arranged.

The postponement means that by the time Simon Weaver's team next take to the field for a competitive match - at home to Braintree Town on November 24 - it will have been 21 days since they last kicked a ball in anger.

"It's disappointing because we want to play football, but there's not much we can do about it and we understand the situation from Maidenhead's point of view," Weaver said

"It's a shame that we're going to go three weeks without a league fixture, however it's a chance for some extra respite. We can almost treat this as our winter break.

"We'll take the positives from the situation and try and take advantage of the extra time to work hard on the training ground and nail a few things down.

"When this group of players had the extended break in the summer they were champing at the bit by the time we came back for pre-season and I'm sure that they'll be desperate to get back to it once again a week on Saturday."

Weaver revealed that he is planning on arranging a behind-closed-doors friendly for later this week in a bid to keep his players ticking over in terms of their match fitness.