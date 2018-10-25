Dagenham & Redbridge v Harrogate Town: Skipper promises a reaction

Josh Falkingham felt Harrogate Town’s players let themselves down in Tuesday’s FA Cup defeat to Wrexham, but has guaranteed a positive reaction from the squad.

The men from Wetherby Road lost out 2-0 in North Wales and will be looking to make up for that disappointment when they return to league action this weekend.

Skipper Falkingham and his team-mates head south to tackle third-from-bottom Dagenham & Redbridge on Saturday, knowing that victory could see them re-claim top spot in the National League standings.

“From a player’s perspective, I feel that we let ourselves down at Wrexham,” he said.

“We’re capable of a much better performance and we only have ourselves to blame for passing up the opportunity to progress in what is a fantastic competition.

“It’s all about our reaction now and I know that there will be a positive one from this group of players.

"There are good characters in this squad and there's a real togetherness. As a group, we're always hurting after a bad result.

“Dagenham are maybe in a false position, but even at this stage they’ll be fighting for every point because of where they are in the table.

“We know it will be tough, but we have to go there and get back to doing what we’re best at; look to pass the ball, dominate territory and possession and come away with a result.”

Kick-off at Victoria Road is at 3pm on Saturday. For live updates and post-match reaction follow @HarrogateSport on Twitter.