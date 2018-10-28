Dagenham & Redbridge 2 Harrogate Town 1: Advertiser player ratings

Harrogate Town suffered a first away defeat in the National League when they lost out at struggling Dagenham & Redbridge.

Here's an assessment of how Simon Weaver's players performed during Saturday's 2-1 reverse in East London.

James Belshaw 8/10. A very good save from Tomi Adeloye's header at 0-0, also made two fine interventions to deny Dagenham a third on the counter-attack in the final seconds.

Warren Burrell 7. Solid enough up and down the right flank.

Callum Howe 7. Did plenty right, but at times wasn't as decisive in his actions as one has come to expect.

Kelvin Langmead 7. Like Howe, performed well for the most part without looking totally comfortable. Twice came close with headers at corners.

Liam Kitching 7. Started very brightly. A couple of nice bursts forwards, however struggled with the pace of Alex McQueen on occasion.

George Thomson 7. Worked hard to try and make something happen. Forced an excellent stop from Elliott Justham with a stoppage-time volley.

Josh Falkingham 6. By his own high standards, was unusually quiet in the centre of the park.

Jack Emmett 7. Full of energy and some neat moments on the ball, but couldn't find that killer touch or pass.

Joe Leesley 8. ADVERTISER STAR MAN. Town's biggest threat by some margin. Numerous dangerous balls into the box and a superb goal.

Jordan Thewlis 6. Used his pace to stretch the Daggers' back-four during the opening stages before being forced off with a hamstring problem.

Mark Beck 6. Put himself about and was certainly a presence for the home defence to contend with. Did okay in the air, but for all the deliveries into the penalty area in the second half, he never looked like scoring.

Substitutes: Jack Muldoon 7. (On for Thewlis,18). Linked the play nicely as Town raided at will after the break. Willingness to run at defenders means he always carries a threat. Denied one-on-one by Justham, though the angle was a tight one.