Bromley v Harrogate Town: Everything you need to know about the Ravens

Following a pair of 2-2 draws in their opening two National League outings, Harrogate Town make the long trip to Bromley on Saturday looking for their first win of 2018/19.

The South London-based Ravens finished finished just three points off a play-off place last term and were the third highest scorers in English football’s fifth tier.

Their prolific form in front of goal was largely due to the efforts of Josh Rees and Louis Dennis, however both players have now moved on, signing for Gillingham and Portsmouth, respectively.

Neil Smith’s men have just a point to their name so far this season, losing out 2-1 at Fylde on the opening day before snatching a 2-2 draw at home to Dover Athletic in midweek.

Last season: Ninth in the National League.

Last time out: An 89th-minute penalty by Frankie Sutherland earned them a first point of the campaign, at home to Dover.

Ones to watch: Centre-half Roger Johnson made more than 100 appearances in the Premier League during spells with Birmingham City, where he won the League Cup in 2011, Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United.

Another player in the Ravens’ ranks who boasts a vast amount of experience at a significantly higher level is full-back Alan Dunne, a veteran of well over 300 league games for Millwall during a 15-year period.

Bromley may have lost the goals of Rees (16 goals last term) and Dennis (13), however, free-scoring centre-half Jack Holland (seven goals in 2017/18) remains at the club, as does forward George Porter (six goals last season).

Another striker, Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe, has been brought in on loan from Colchester United.

What the gaffer said: “Bromley have an experienced line-up at this level They’ve got some good, strong boys in there, we’ll have to be mindful of that and pick up at set-plays.

“It’s a good stadium again, a good 3G [pitch], so at least it’s a very good surface for us to play on, and we’ll be aiming again for a positive result.”

Any other business: The Ravens reached the final of the FA Trophy last season but were beaten on penalties at Wembley by a Brackley Town side that featured current Town striker Aaron Williams.

Kick off at Hayes Lane is at 3pm. Follow @HarrogateSport on Twitter for live updates and post-match reaction.