Bromley 1 Harrogate Town 1: Advertiser player ratings

How the Town players performed during Saturday's National League draw on the road at Bromley.

James Belshaw 10. ADVERTISER MAN OF THE MATCH. As good a goalkeeping display as you will see. Anywhere. Pulled off seven very good saves and one unbelievable stop.

George Thomson had a chance to open the scoring after just 15 seconds

Warren Burrell 6. Like the rest of his colleagues in the back four, endured a tough day at the office.

Kelvin Langmead 6. A couple of important, well-timed tackles, but was left exposed, particularly in the first half.

Callum Howe 6. Threatened twice with his head when he ventured forward, yet did not look as assured defensively as he has done in previous appearances.

Liam Kitching 6. Had his work cut out up against Bromley's lively right-winger Reece Meekums.

Dominic Knowles celebrates after netting the Town equaliser

George Thomson 6. Had a decent chance to open to scoring in the very first minute. Somewhat on the periphery thereafter.

Jack Emmett 7. Overrun in the centre of the park at times in the first half, but got on the ball and effected the game more after the interval. Set up the Town goal.

Josh Falkingham 7. Not at his best during the opening 45 minutes, better after the resumption. Still as tenacious as ever.

Jack Muldoon 6. Saw a goalbound effort charged down on the line but was substituted just before Town enjoyed their best spell of the match.

Aaron Williams struck the Bromley woodwork in the second half

Dominic Knowles 8. Once again in the right place at the right time. Two goals in two now, and his all-round game suggests that he will cause defences at this level problems week in, week out.

Aaron Williams 6. Rattled the cross-bar from close range, but will feel he ought to have scored.

Substitutes: Joe Leesley 6. (On for Muldoon, 62 minutes).

Lloyd Kerry 6. (On for Thomson, 66 minutes).