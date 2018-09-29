Boreham Wood 2 Harrogate Town 4: Fine away showing seals a return to winning ways

Harrogate Town produced a fine display in North London as they saw off Boreham Wood in an eventful National League clash.

Simon Weaver's men recovered from falling behind early on to record a fine 4-2 success, their first win in three following defeat to Leyon Orient and a home stalemate with Wrexham.

Town began the better of the sides so it was somewhat against the run of play when the hosts took a ninth-minute lead.

Kieran Murtagh's right-wing corner fell for David Stephens inside the box and although Callum Howe blocked his effort, the ball was drilled back in from the right where Gozie Ugwu stooped to net at the near post.

Recalled striker Aaron Williams then forced a good save from Ryan Huddart before the men in yellow and black pulled level.

With 19 minutes on the clock, Joe Leesley cut in from the left to curl beautifully across goal where George Thomson climbed and nodded back across goal and in.

Wood looked a real threat from set-pieces throughout, and both Manny Smith and Jamal Fyfield used their height to go close with headers before the break, but there were no more goals before the half-time whistle.

The second period exploded into life when Williams was rewarded for an industrious performance six minutes after the resumption.

The ball cannoned off him and straight into the back of the home net as he closed down gloveman Huddart's attempted clearance.

Town clearly smelt blood and, as they turned the screw, their third of the afternoon arrived.

Leesley turned defenders inside out on his way to the left byline before drilling a low cross to the far stick where Femi Ilesanmi was on hand to slice into his own goal.

The Londoners looked to be reeling at this point, but they got themselves back into the contest on the hour-mark courtesy of an absolute thunderbolt from the blue.

Ugwu got the better of Howe in midfield and then let fly from 25 yards, his powerful strike swerving past Belshaw and almost breaking the net in the process.

The goal breathed new life into the home team, but any hopes of a comeback were ended by Jack Emmett's 74th-minute stunner.

Picking the ball up 30 yards from goal, the first-half substitute glided past a defender and then planted an effort past Huddart with his weaker left foot to wrap things up.