Aldershot 0 Harrogate Town 2: Second-half strikes extend unbeaten start to season

Harrogate Town extended their unbeaten start to their first ever season in the National League when they beat Aldershot 2-0 away from home.

Simon Weaver's men struck twice in the space of four second-half minutes to secure an impressive victory on the road in Hampshire.



The first half of Saturday's contest was a fairly uneventful affair, but George Thomson did force home keeper Jake Cole to save with his feet as early as the sixth minute.



At the other end, a corner found its way all the way through to Dan Holman, however he fired wide of the mark.



With the interval approaching, Town left-back Liam Kitching got his head to a Joe Leesley free-kick, but couldn't quite apply the finish.



Callum Howe advanced from centre-half and his 30-yarder forced Cole into action seven minutes after the resumption, then, moments before the hour-mark the visitors took the lead.



Dominic Knowles robbed Shots defender Lewis Kinsella of possession and advanced into the box, slotting a right-footed strike past Cole into the far corner of the net from a narrow angle.



And just as they had done against Barnet in midweek, Town added a second goal within four minutes.



Leesley popped up with his third assist of the campaign, sending in a cross in from the left and the ball found its way into the net via a combination of Kinsella and George Thomson.



The Shots never really threatened a fightback, but the visitors almost added a third, substitute Aaron Williams thwarted by Cole from Leesley's pull-back, then seeing his follow-up blocked.



Town had already done more than enough, however, sealing back-to-back victories and extending their unbeaten start to five games.