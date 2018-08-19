Aldershot 0 Harrogate Town 2: Advertiser player ratings

Harrogate Town pulled off arguably their most impressive result of the season to date on Saturday, winning 2-0 on the road at Aldershot.

Their hosts finished fifth in the National League last season, qualifying for the play-offs in the process, but a Dominic Knowles strike and Lewis Kinsella's own goal sealed a 2-0 success for the men from Wetherby Road.

Skipper Josh Falkingham bossed the midfield

Here's how the Town players performed on they day.

James Belshaw 7/10. Nowhere near as busy as in recent matches, but good on the ball and commanded his area when called upon.

Warren Burrell 7. Looks more and more assured each game at right-back and confident bringing the ball forward.

Callum Howe 9. ADVERTISER MAN OF THE MATCH. A dominant display at the heart of defence, headed everything that came his way and almost capped the performance with a stunning long-range strike.

Joe Leesley contributed a third assist of the campaign on just his second start

Kelvin Langmead 8. Like Howe, dealt with everything that came his way and ensured Aldershot’s frontmen didn’t get a sniff of goal.

Liam Kitching 8. His best game of the season so far, excellent in possession and played a key part in Town’s second goal.

George Thomson 7. Never wasted a pass and was in the right place at the right time to play a crucial part in the visitors' second of the afternoon.

Josh Falkingham 8. Got under the skin of the hosts from the outset and commanded the midfield.

Dominic Knowles fires past Jake Cole to open the scoring

Jack Emmett 8. Really began to shine as the Shots started to tire, driving forward and launching counter-attacks with intent.

Joe Leesley 8. A constant thorn in the Aldershot side with his dribbling and trickery, created the second goal with a typically excellent cross from the left.

Dominic Knowles 8. Did well under close marking for the entire game, pressed and finished well to claim the crucial opening goal.

Jack Muldoon 8. Led the line exceptionally, putting constant pressure on the home backline that forced crucial mistakes.

Substitutes: Aaron Williams 7. (For Muldoon, 69 minutes)

Lloyd Kerry 6. (For Thomson, 71 minutes)

Liam Agnew 6. (For Knowles, 77minutes)