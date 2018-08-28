AFC Fylde 0 Harrogate Town 0: Advertiser player ratings

Harrogate Town extended their unbeaten start to life in the National League into a seventh game, playing out a 0-0 draw at AFC Fylde.

Here's an assessment of how Simon Weaver's men performed during the Bank Holiday Monday encounter.

James Belshaw 9. ADVERTISER MAN OF THE MATCH. Faultless all-round goalkeeping display capped off with two outstanding reaction saves.

Warren Burrell 7. Had his work cut-out during the opening half as Fylde repeatedly attacked down their left, but stuck to his task well.

Callum Howe 8. Excellent for the fourth match in a row. Read the game very well, crucial interventions and some towering headers.

Kelvin Langmead 8. A masterclass in defending. Another effective performance during. His wealth of experience is proving key.

Liam Kitching 8. Looking more and more assured with each game at left-back. Impressive in the air.

George Thomson 8. Didn't bring his shooting boots, but supplied a couple of superb crosses from the right flank, both of which should have been finished off.

Josh Falkingham 8. A ferocious competitor in the centre of the park, who also passed the ball very well until his departure through injury.

Lloyd Kerry 8. Not brilliant during the opening half an hour but got better and better as the game went on. Drove Town forwards in closing stages.

Joe Leesley 7. Some quality deliveries into dangerous areas, but was off-target with a second-half chance he probably ought to have scored.

Dominic Knowles 7. Always carries a threat, however he did miss Town's clearest opening of the game, just before half-time.

Jack Muldoon 8. Was certainly up for it against his old club. Worked really hard and to try and make something happen in the final third.

Substitutes: Mark Beck 7. (On for Thomson, 67).

Liam Agnew 6. (On for Falkingham, 73).

Aaron Williams N/A. (On for Knowles, 88).