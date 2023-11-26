Harrogate Town would have got a result at Crawley Town had they showed more composure, says Jack Muldoon
The Sulphurites saw a run of four consecutive away victories in League Two come to an end when they lost out 2-1 at the Broadfield Stadium.
Having failed to convert arguably his side’s best chance of the opening 45, Muldoon did find the net in first-half stoppage-time to cancel out Ben Gladwin’s 23rd-minute opener.
Klaidi Lolos’ second-half header from a corner would eventually prove decisive as Kayne Ramsay, George Thomson and Abraham Odoh all failed to finish off decent opportunities to ensure that Town left West Sussex with at least a share of the spoils.
Asked whether Harrogate deserved something from the game, 34-year-old Muldoon replied: “I believe so, if you look at the goals and the chances that we created you’d like to think we were probably about level, maybe even take a little bit more.
“I think maybe we should have took something from the game but it is what it is, we’ve been brilliant away from home.
“When we got in, it was just a matter of a bit of composure, and then maybe we would have got the equaliser”.
Muldoon’s leveller arrived in the sixth minute of first-half stoppage time and saw him get his name on the score-sheet for the second match in succession.
He didn’t know too much about the goal, the ball deflecting off him and into the net following Anthony O’Connor’s powerful far-post header from Matty Foulds’ right-wing corner.
But the former Lincoln City forward says he isn’t in the slightest bit bothered how the goals come.
“It’s hit the side of Ant’s head,” Muldoon added. “I’m sort of stood there and it’s just hit my forehead and gone in so it’s just one of them, but I’ll take them all day, trust me.”
Harrogate drop to 15th in the League Two standings following Saturday’s and face a tough-looking test against high-flying Wrexham in midweek.
When asked about Wrexham’s owners, Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, Muldoon responded: “I’m not bothered about them, I think everyone else wants to meet them.
“I look forward to every game to be honest, more so this one on Tuesday because they’re going to be bringing some fans and we’ll have a bit of atmosphere again.”