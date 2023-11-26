Jack Muldoon believes that Harrogate Town deserved at least a point at Crawley on Saturday – and is certain that they would have got one had they showed a bit more composure in front of goal.

Jack Muldoon on the attack for Harrogate Town during Saturday's League Two loss at Crawley. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The Sulphurites saw a run of four consecutive away victories in League Two come to an end when they lost out 2-1 at the Broadfield Stadium.

Having failed to convert arguably his side’s best chance of the opening 45, Muldoon did find the net in first-half stoppage-time to cancel out Ben Gladwin’s 23rd-minute opener.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Klaidi Lolos’ second-half header from a corner would eventually prove decisive as Kayne Ramsay, George Thomson and Abraham Odoh all failed to finish off decent opportunities to ensure that Town left West Sussex with at least a share of the spoils.

Sulphurites players celebrate Jack Muldoon's first-half equaliser against the Red Devils.

Asked whether Harrogate deserved something from the game, 34-year-old Muldoon replied: “I believe so, if you look at the goals and the chances that we created you’d like to think we were probably about level, maybe even take a little bit more.

“I think maybe we should have took something from the game but it is what it is, we’ve been brilliant away from home.

“When we got in, it was just a matter of a bit of composure, and then maybe we would have got the equaliser”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Muldoon’s leveller arrived in the sixth minute of first-half stoppage time and saw him get his name on the score-sheet for the second match in succession.

He didn’t know too much about the goal, the ball deflecting off him and into the net following Anthony O’Connor’s powerful far-post header from Matty Foulds’ right-wing corner.

But the former Lincoln City forward says he isn’t in the slightest bit bothered how the goals come.

“It’s hit the side of Ant’s head,” Muldoon added. “I’m sort of stood there and it’s just hit my forehead and gone in so it’s just one of them, but I’ll take them all day, trust me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrogate drop to 15th in the League Two standings following Saturday’s and face a tough-looking test against high-flying Wrexham in midweek.

When asked about Wrexham’s owners, Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, Muldoon responded: “I’m not bothered about them, I think everyone else wants to meet them.