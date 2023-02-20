Harrogate Town drew 2-2 with Crewe Alexandra on Saturday having taken a two-goal advantage into the closing stages of the contest. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Seemingly in full control of proceedings with the clock showing 82 minutes, the Sulphurites were on course for a result which would have moved them five points clear of the relegation zone.

In isolation, the fact that they conspired to concede twice in the closing stages to draw a game which they really should have won is frustrating enough. That is has been a recurring problem over the course of this season is a much more significant issue.

Indeed, Simon Weaver’s side would be five places higher in the table than their current position of 21st and sit 16th with a 14-point cushion between themselves and the bottom two were it not for costly goals shipped during the closing stages of league matches.

Kazeem Olaigbe lashes home Harrogate Town's second goal against Crewe Alexandra.

It is, of course, unrealistic to expect any team to never concede late on in a match, though Town have made a habit of failing to see games out this term, losing a costly 11 points to goals that hit the back of their net on or after the 81st minute.

Saturday’s disappointment came just four days on from Matty Lund registering nine minutes from the end of the regulation 90 to earn promotion-chasing Salford City a 1-1 draw at Moor Lane.

Here’s a full breakdown of where Harrogate have dropped late points during the 2022/23 campaign:

September 13, Salford City (h) 0-1. Goal-time: 90+3 minutes. Points lost: 1.

September 24, Stevenage (a) 0-1. Goal-time: 90 minutes. Points lost: 1.

October 29, AFC Wimbledon (a) 2-3. Goal-times: 84 minutes, 88 minutes. Points lost: 3.

November 8, Carlisle United (h) 3-3. Goal-time: 90+3 minutes. Points lost: 2.

February 14, Salford City (a) 1-1. Goal-time: 81 minutes. Points lost: 2.

February 18, Crewe Alexandra (h) 2-2. Goal-times: 83 minutes, 89 minutes. Points lost: 2.

In addition, Town have also dropped a total of four points having scored first to take the lead in two other games, at home to Tranmere (1-1) and away at Hartlepool (3-3), though they did not concede during the latter stages in either of those matches.

The Sulphurites themselves have benefited significantly from just two late goals in league fixtures, Kayne Ramsay’s 91st-minute effort being deflected over the line by Grimsby custodian Max Crocombe to earn Weaver’s men a 3-2 home success on Boxing Day before Paul Huntington’s 82nd-minute own goal handed them a 1-0 win at Carlisle earlier this month.

Generally, getting the first goal has been pretty crucial when it comes to Town winning games this season. Of their seven league victories, six have come in fixtures where they have been the side to break the deadlock.

Their only success having gone 1-0 down came at Rochdale, where they fought back from an early setback to romp to a 4-1 triumph.

The Wetherby Road outfit have drawn the other four League Two matches in which they have drawn first blood, but, most notably, have not gone on to lose a single match in which they opened the scoring.

Their 15 league defeats have all come in games in which the opposition seized a 1-0 advantage.