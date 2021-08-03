Harrogate Town supporters have been able to attend some of the club's pre-season outings at the EnviroVent Stadium. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Under guidance from North Yorkshire County Council's Safety Advisory Group (SAG), the League Two Sulphurites were forced to play July 24's pre-season friendly against Sunderland behind closed doors.

Concerns over a number of safety issues regarding stewarding, CCTV and the EnviroVent Stadium's control room were subsequently addressed, and home supporters were allowed to attend Sunday's clash with Doncaster Rovers.

Away fans were not permitted entry, however, and it remains to be seen whether Rochdale followers will be able to watch their team in the flesh at Wetherby Road this weekend.

Harrogate Town managing director Garry Plant.

No details have been provided regarding ticket sales as yet, though Town managing director Garry Plant said on Tuesday morning that the club is working "vigorously" behind the scenes, and expects to be able to provided an update on the opening-day fixture imminently.

"We are working with the SAG and Sports Ground Safety Authority on all of the matters that required addressing and hope to be able to make an announcement fairly soon," he told the Harrogate Advertiser.